Deborah Kaye “Debbie” Skinner
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Graveside services for Deborah Kaye “Debbie” Skinner, 68, of Meridian will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10 A.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Butler with Rev. Rodney Tyson officiating and the eulogy being rendered by Mr. Jimmy Cowan.

Debbie passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at her home. She was born July 23, 1953, to Earnest F. Skinner and Mary Lucille Tims Skinner of Butler. She was retired from Georgia Pacific Procurement Yard of Meridian. She loved her family and her little dog, Bo and was an avid Alabama Football fan.

Survivors include her son, Blakely “Blake” McIlwain; sister, Donna Fuller (Jeff); nieces, Wendy Irvin and Whitney Moore (Gray); and great niece, Mackenzie Moore; and great nephew, Carter Moore.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

