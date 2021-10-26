ECCC offering two-month program to earn truck driving skills

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

East Central Community College in Decatur continues to offer students a wide variety of classes and options through its workforce development program.

One of those is the truck driving training course in Philadelphia which can have you driving a big rig full-time in just a few months.

The 8 to 10 week program begins in the classroom with students going over rules and regulations of driving and will progress to on-course driving and then to the interstate for the final test.

”They’re ready,” said Mike Reeves, Truck Instructor at ECCC. “When they leave here we have recruiters that come by and they can go to work the following week they leave here. There’s a big shortage of truck drivers at the moment. The pandemic didn’t help that any. And, sure they can go to work as soon as they leave here. All walks of life come through here. I’ve trained doctors, lawyers and bank execs. They’re retiring and want something to do. They get out and get in this truck and tell me they love it.”

A $2,500 class fee covers tuition, a drug test, a physical, all licensing and job placement assistance.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.