Heavy storms, some severe, are likely Wednesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, are likely Wednesday evening.

Tracking The Severe Weather Threat

The severe weather threat is dwindling, but a couple of isolated damaging wind gusts are still possible. The main area of concern locally is south of I-20. The severe weather threat is bigger and bigger the farther south you are. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but a couple of tornadoes are possible. Storms can also produce hail and frequent lightning and thunder.

Tracking The Timing

The severe weather threat will start increasing just after 6 PM, and it will last until 10-11 PM. The fast-moving storms will arrive at...

6 PM to 8 PM around Meridian, Newton, Philadelphia, Choctaw, Bay Springs, Quitman, DeKalb, Waynesboro, Louisville, Macon, Enterprise, Stonewall, Marion, Collinsville, Causeyville, Meehan, Decatur, Union, Chunky, Hickory, Conehatta, Lake, Sebastopol, Louin, Montrose, Pachuta, Shubuta, Scooba, Electric Mills, Preston, Nanih Waiya, Prismatic, Klondike, and nearby areas.

8 PM to 10 PM around Livingston, Demopolis, Butler, York, Cuba, Emelle, Epes, Geiger, Gainesville, Pennington, Lisman, Silas, Toxey, Gilbertown, Coffeeville, Thomasville, Linden, Sweet Water, Dixons Mill, Grove Hill, and Aliceville.

Storms will exit our area between 10 PM and midnight. Lingering light rain can be on and off through much of Thursday and possibly into Friday.

After The Storms

Thursday and Friday will be colder and windy. A cold wind at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph will carry colder air into our area. Clouds will be stubbornly persistent away from occasional light, drizzly rain.

Warming Begins This Weekend

The sun will return on Saturday, and we will begin warming again on Sunday. No more rain is expected in the next seven days.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will cool beneath increasing clouds to a low temperature of 54 degrees. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a chance for a few showers during the day. The high temperature will be as high as 78 degrees, but most areas will more likely top out in the mid-70s. The afternoon can become increasingly gusty ahead of the bigger storms that arrive after 6 PM.

