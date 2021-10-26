Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report October 26, 2021

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Chasity Whitehead 10-21-2021 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
John Hudspeth 10-25-2021 Simple Assault.jpg
Isiaha Dixon 10-20-2021 Accessory After the Fact.jpg
Jeffery Collins 10-22-2021 Aggravated Assault.jpg
Eric Kirk 10-21-2021 Bench Warrant.jpg
Quadarious Brown 10-21-2021 Disturbance of the Peace.jpg
Tearaney Moss 10-21-2021 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Justin Grady 10-19-2021 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.jpg
Travis Short 10-19-2021 Resisting Arrest; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.jpg
Terreance Wilkins 10-21-2021 Disturbance of a Business.jpg
