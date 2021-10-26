Man from Hueytown, AL missing

Sumter Co., Ala. (WTOK) - Investigators are searching for 28-year-old Alex Hamilton, according to Sumter County Sherriff Brian Harris.

Hamilton has long blonde hair, green eyes and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen on Sunday, October 17 in Hueytown, which is near Birmingham.

Sheriff Harris said they have searched the area by ground, air and water with no luck.

Authorities haven’t found anything to suspect foul play, but they are in the middle of processing Hamilton’s car.

His car was found last week on Tombecbe Rd. in near the town of Epes.

Contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or 205-503-8503 if you have any information on Hamilton’s whereabouts.

