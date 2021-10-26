MHP having “Trunk-or-Treat” Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop H will have its annual Trunk or Treat Wednesday evening.

The public is invited to Troop H substation on Highway 80 E. They invite children and families to dress up in their spookiest costumes and fill up buckets of candy ahead of Halloween weekend.

“We just ask that you pull-in and we will have troopers direct you to the right location. As you drive-thru, we will donate the candy donations,” Sgt. Jameka Moore said.

Sgt. Jameka Moore says this has been a great way for the troopers to connect with the community and a fun time for the kids.

“We don’t want people to only think of us as pulling them over, taking them to jail and that be the only side they see of us,” Moore explained. “We want them to see the other side of the highway patrol, which we truly value being a part of the community and being able to help any way that we can.”

Trunk or Treat will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the MHP Troop H headquarters at 910 Highway 80 E.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.