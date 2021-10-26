Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian wins prestigious award

The award given to the museum.
The award given to the museum.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “I think anyone who walks through these doors discovers their inner child,” Children’s Museum Executive Director, Liz Wilson said.

Your inner child can now be opened by an award-winning institution at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian.

Which is now the proud recipient of the Mississippi travel attraction of the year award from the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in a record year for applications.

“We knew that this was a resource that not only our community would invest in and use,” Wilson said, “That would attract people outside of our community to come and explore East Mississippi and Meridian.”

That investment does not come in vain, Mississippi State University found that the Children’s Museum makes a two million dollar economic impact on Meridian.

“That’s wonderful, we actually partner with them, we have some sowing machines in there and just the economic impact of it, it’s going to be great,” Sewing and Vacuum Center Owner and Manager, Chip Slayton said, “We’ve had people come from the museum over to our shop, we’ve actually sold from that. A direct impact on us.”

By welcoming visitors from 73 Mississippi Counties, 39 states, and two foreign countries, many have felt the impact of the children’s museum.

“They get to learn about the rich cultural history of our community,” Wilson said.

It is that Meridian community that contributed most to the museum being honored.

“We really couldn’t have brought a world-class facility of this nature to our community were it not for the over 700 donors and community supporters who have made this possible,” Wilson said.

The next event at the Children’s Museum will be on Nov. 7th when they have their latest guest artist.

