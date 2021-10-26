UNION: Services for Ms. Sherri Suzette Stewart will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Ms. Stewart, 47, of House died Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Survivors:

Husband: Corwin Wayne Stewart of House

1 Son: Tyler Wayne Stewart of House

2 Daughters: Hailey Coker and husband Taylor of House

Lauren Gabrielle Stewart of House

1 Granddaughter: Lennon Rose Coker

Step-Father: Wayne Rucker

1 Sister: Vicky Lynn Chesney and husband Kevin of House

Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her father, Victor Savell; mother, Mary Rucker and one brother, Douglas E. Savell.

Pallbearers: Taylor Coker, Tyler Coker, Kevin Chesney and Scott Stewart

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of arrangements.

