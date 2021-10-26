Advertisement

Nice today, but threatening storms are possible for Wednesday

Stormy weather moves in by Wednesday PM
Stormy weather moves in by Wednesday PM
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Beautiful weather is expected for any outdoor plans today. It’ll be cooler than yesterday since we’re behind a cold front, but temps will be closer to average with low-mid 70s (compared to yesterday’s 80s). Cloud cover increases between today and Wednesday, but rain holds off until Wednesday afternoon.

So, your Wednesday morning will be seasonable with temps near 50 degrees. If you have any AM activities, no issues are expected. However, by the afternoon (mainly after 4PM), storms become more numerous ahead of a strong cold front that’ll slide in. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the main threat being damaging wind. However, there is a low risk for all other forms of severe weather (including a few tornadoes). So, have multiple ways of getting severe alerts between 4PM Wednesday and 2AM Thursday. Now is a good time to download our WTOK Weather App.

After the storms move out, get ready for gusty winds Thursday and Friday. It’ll also be much cooler (with highs only in the 60s) and gloomy with a cloud deck overhead due to a pesky upper-level low. Thankfully, the sun comes back out just in time for your Halloween weekend activities with 60s for Saturday and low 70s for Halloween.

