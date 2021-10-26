Ole Miss and Mississippi St make SEC preseason poll rankings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - NCAA women’s basketball is nearing its arrival on November 5th, and with the season about to start, the preseason coaches poll has been dropped and Ole Miss and Mississippi State have punched their way on to that list.

SEC Coaches Preseason Poll

1. South Carolina

2. Texas A&M

3. Tennessee

4. Georgia

5. Kentucky

6. Ole Miss

7. Arkansas

8. LSU

9. Mississippi State

10. Missouri

11. Florida

12. Alabama

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

SEC Coaches Preseason Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

SEC Coaches Preseason First-Team All-SEC

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rae Burrell, Tennessee

SEC Coaches Preseason Second-Team All-SEC

Amber Ramirez, Arkansas

Kiara Smith, Florida

Que Morrison, Georgia

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Destinni Henderson, South Carolina

Tamai Key, Tennessee

Jordan Nixon, Texas A&M

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M

