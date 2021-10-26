Ole Miss and Mississippi St make SEC preseason poll rankings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - NCAA women’s basketball is nearing its arrival on November 5th, and with the season about to start, the preseason coaches poll has been dropped and Ole Miss and Mississippi State have punched their way on to that list.
SEC Coaches Preseason Poll
1. South Carolina
2. Texas A&M
3. Tennessee
4. Georgia
5. Kentucky
6. Ole Miss
7. Arkansas
8. LSU
9. Mississippi State
10. Missouri
11. Florida
12. Alabama
13. Auburn
14. Vanderbilt
SEC Coaches Preseason Player of the Year
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
SEC Coaches Preseason First-Team All-SEC
Lavender Briggs, Florida
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Rae Burrell, Tennessee
SEC Coaches Preseason Second-Team All-SEC
Amber Ramirez, Arkansas
Kiara Smith, Florida
Que Morrison, Georgia
Jenna Staiti, Georgia
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Destinni Henderson, South Carolina
Tamai Key, Tennessee
Jordan Nixon, Texas A&M
Kayla Wells, Texas A&M
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.