Funeral services for Ruby Lorene Richardson Norwood, 91, of Lavaca will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 3 P.M. at Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. David Manasco and Rev. Leslie Spiller officiating. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.Mrs. Norwood passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 28, 1929, in Washington County, Alabama, to Samuel Parker Richardson and Flossie Davidson Richardson. She loved her family and her work. Mrs. Norwood was a hard working woman who loved hunting, fishing, working with her cattle, and gardening.She is survived by her sons, Clifford Samuel “Sammy” Norwood, III (Rowena); Michael Anthony “Mike” Norwood (Cindy); and James Clay Norwood (Suellyn); five grandchildren, Amy Norwood Turner (Todd), Michelle Norwood; Ashlie Norwood Cornett (Tyler), Avie Norwood Lindsey; and Michael Anthony Norwood, II (Jenna); nine great-grandchildren; and special caregivers, Mildred Harris, Georgia Brooks, Barbara Chaney, Lizzie Dubose, and Geraldine Ward.She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford “Buddy” Norwood, Jr.; parents, Samuel Parker Richardson and Flossie Davidson Richardson Porter; her brother, Samuel “Tommie” Richardson; sisters, Juanita Lott and Blanche Emmons; and her grandson, Clifford Samuel “Cliff” Norwood, IV.Pallbearers: Todd Turner, Anthony Norwood, Jay Lindsey, Tate Boykin, Haydon Turner, Jackson Lindsey, Tyler Cornett, and Richard Walton. Honorary Pallbearers: Sherman Faile, Woodie Beck, James Vines, and Dandy Brown.

