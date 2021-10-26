Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Meridian Ravens Flag Football

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian Raven’s Flag Football Team.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian Raven’s Flag Football Team.

The six to eight year old team went undefeated during the regular season in the Meridian Park & Rec flag football league.

They also concluded their season by winning the Superbowl, defeating the Steelers 33-6.

Congratulations to the Meridian Raven’s flag football team for being this week’s Total Pain Care team of the week.

