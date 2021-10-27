Advertisement

Alabama COVID hospitalizations dip below 500

For the first time since July, Alabama has less than 500 people in the hospital receiving...
For the first time since July, Alabama has less than 500 people in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time since July, Alabama has less than 500 people in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 471 COVID admissions. Just two months ago, more than 2,700 people were in the hospital being treated for COVID.

While this is good news, doctors want to remind us what it took to get here.

Seventy-seven percent of the adults hospitalized with COVID were unvaccinated, according to the state hospital association.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kodi Davidson Sr., faces several drug charges.
State, local authorities make drug arrest in Meridian
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
Kane Daughtrey and Conner Doss jumped into action when they saw their school bus driver having...
Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Montrell Taylor, 28, charged with murder
Murder suspect remains in jail following charges

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
Wednesday Weather Whys Ep. 7
Wednesday Weather Whys Ep. 7
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said 42-year-old Kodie Davidson is connected to human...
MBI: Laud. Co. man connected to human trafficking
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says