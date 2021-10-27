Advertisement

Another drug arrest made in Meridian

Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities have made another big drug arrest in the city of Meridian.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s SWAT team arrested LaBarry Jarode Burge, 30, in the 600 block of 21st Street Wednesday morning.

Burge faces two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of MDMA. This investigation involved the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, East Mississippi Drug Task Force and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

“This person also has a hold placed on him from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. I think that tells you pretty quickly that tells you pretty quickly that he has been involved in criminal activity in the past being that he is currently on probation,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

Investigators said Burge is a repeat offender.

“As a society, some of the questions need to be asked are why is that so many of these individuals who are supposed to be monitored and supervised; how do they continuously get rearrested for new charges? As a state, what are we doing?” Calhoun said. “Are we actually helping that individual to reform themselves? Are we putting the supervision that needs to be there in the lives of these individuals? When they continue in this life of crime, it affects all of us.”

Burge’s total bond has been set at $350,000.

