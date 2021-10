MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has charged a suspect in connection with a shooting Oct. 21.

Sheriff James Moore said Terrance Leon Wilkins, 41, of DeKalb, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with drive-by shooting and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $25,000 for each count.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.