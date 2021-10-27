Advertisement

Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss., about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students. Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in welfare money he received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events he never showed up to, according to a spokesperson for Mississippi Office of the State Auditor Logan Reeves, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL giant Brett Favre has paid a big chunk of his debt to Mississippi, the auditor says.

State Auditor Shad White says his office has “recovered $600,000 from representatives of Brett Favre this week.”

The $600,000 covers money Favre received from Mississippi for multiple speaking events where he never showed up.

The discrepancy popped up from a Department of Human Services audit over misspent TANF funds, the largest embezzlement scheme in state history.

Favre Enterprises is one of five businesses ordered to repay the misspent funds.

The lump-sum comes weeks after the auditor’s office demanded all businesses to pay up within 30 days.

The office’s demand letter to Favre was for $828,000 which included interest.

The auditor said the next step would be for the attorney general’s office to decide if they will attempt to recover the remaining interest via a civil suit.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone break...
Downtown customers witness crime
Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
Another drug arrest made in Meridian
Fire crews responded to the fire on 22nd Avenue Heights near El Norte Mexican Restaurant just...
Fire at abandoned building under investigation in Meridian
Terrance Leon Wilkins, 41, of DeKalb, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with drive-by shooting...
Arrest made in Kemper Co. shooting
Heavy thunderstorms, some with damaging wind gusts, are likely Wednesday night.
Heavy storms, some severe, are likely Wednesday night

Latest News

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Mississippi State football coaches Jackie Sherrill, left, Joe Lee Dunn, center, and Curley...
Former Ole Miss, MSU coach Joe Lee Dunn dies
A Dreary Pattern
Clouds, wind, cool, and showers sums up the next day or so
The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 69 mile marker.
Man killed in Tuscaloosa Co. car crash
‘It’s unbelievable’: As gas prices surge, so are frustrations at the pumps