City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2021

Robbery

At 9:08 PM on October 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3200 block of 23rd Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:52 AM on October 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.

At 11:01 PM on October 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 22nd Avenue. One business was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.