City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2021
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|THERESA C BELVIN
|1972
|2382 MULEY RD DECATUR, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|ROSHANDA CLARK
|1983
|HOMELESS
|RESISTING ARREST
|ROBERT L GLASS
|1969
|329 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|TREVOR J BROERMAN
|1988
|9632 INDIAN WELLS DR LONE TREE, CO
|SHOPLIFTING
|CHICO C DAVIS
|1983
|2019 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 9:08 PM on October 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3200 block of 23rd Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:52 AM on October 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 11:01 PM on October 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 22nd Avenue. One business was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.