COVID-19 in Mississippi: 344 new cases, 2 new deaths reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 344 new cases, 2 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 344 new cases, 2 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The MSDH states 10,059 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state here.

