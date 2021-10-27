COVID-19 in Mississippi: 344 new cases, 2 new deaths reported Wednesday
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 344 new cases, 2 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.
The MSDH states 10,059 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.
Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state.
See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state here.
