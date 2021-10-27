Downtown customers witness crime

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were some scary moments for customers at a famous local restaurant in downtown Meridian around midnight Tuesday.

Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone breaking into a car. MPD said the people yelled at the man, saw him take a gun from the car and run away. Later, they heard shots fired nearby.

Police later found a shell casing near the 22nd Avenue bridge. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.