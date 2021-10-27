Fitch, AGs challenge federal contractor vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and twenty other attorneys general from across the country sent a joint letter to President Biden, challenging what they call his administration’s evolving mandatory COVID vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

The attorneys general pointed to the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issuing guidance imposing a vaccination mandate on Sept. 24 that even went beyond the president’s own executive order Sept. 9 directing federal departments and agencies to require all contractors and subcontractors to ensure adequate COVID safety protocols.

They said the mandate stands on shaky legal ground and is “propped up by inconsistent federal directives, and requires compliance on an unworkable timeline in the midst of a supply-chain crisis.” he Attorneys General strongly urged the President to halt implementation of the mandate.

“I have serious concerns about the President’s federal contractor vaccine mandate. And those concerns have become graver as the various task forces and agencies in the federal bureaucracy have weighed in with guidance on implementing that mandate. Forcing people to vaccinate or lose their jobs is a flawed premise – that decision belongs to each individual – and the mismanaged execution of that idea demonstrates how utterly unworkable it is as a national policy.”

The letter was sent by the Attorneys General for Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the letter below:

