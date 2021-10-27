Heavy storms likely tonight, some storms could be severe

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight. Severe thunderstorms are possible in isolated cases. They bright a threat of localized damaging wind gusts, which can cause damage like tornadoes. We’ve seen this recently with storms in May and June.

The severe weather threat will be primarily from about 6 PM until about 11 PM. The severe weather threat will end, but on-and-off rain will be with us through just before sunrise. Clouds may briefly break up for Thursday morning.

In short... heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely tonight. Some storms could be severe. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, but an isolated tornado is possible. The low temperature will be near 59 degrees. Thursday may start with some sun, but clouds will quickly fill in. Occasional light rain is possible. The high temperature will be near 65 degrees. A cold, blustery wind will make us feel more raw. That wind will be up around 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday will be even colder. The blustery wind and the clouds will stand their ground until late Friday afternoon. The day will struggle to warm to 60, and we’ll spend most of the day in the low-to-mid 50s with that gusty wind keeping our wind chills in the 40s. The Football Friday forecast is chilly, but the wind will subside, and the weather looks fine otherwise.

This weekend will become sunny, and we’ll start warming. The morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40s. The afternoon highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and in the lower 70s on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.