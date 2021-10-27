Advertisement

A look ahead at the redistricting special session

A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings May 12th.
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Legislators will gavel in Thursday for the start of the special session on redistricting. This is the redrawing of those invisible lines, and it’s every legislator for themselves as they battle it out to keep their districts and constituents as similar as possible.

“This is probably one of the most contentious sessions that we have because everybody is looking out for themselves. Everybody’s looking out for what they got and it’s all about territory,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton.

They also are looking out for the people they serve, but some lawmakers say the state failed in doing that.

“I think we did a huge disservice to the state of Alabama,” said Rep. Chris England.

This is because the maps were officially released just days before the session begins. Committee chair Sen. Jim McClendon says it is because of the delayed Census data. Now that the maps are released there is still time for input.

“There’s plenty of time between now and when the legislators have to actually vote on this for any citizens or people in Alabama to make comments to their legislators,” said McClendon.

Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama congressional district maps.
Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama State Board of Education district maps.
The maps will determine Alabama’s state representatives, some more familiar than others.

“Congressional maps probably don’t draw as much attention as Alabama House and Alabama Senate maps because those people tend to be closer to the people, and they’re more likely to know them,” said McClendon.

All of the proposed maps are now available online.

