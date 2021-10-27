Advertisement

Mayor Smith: Paving roads a major goal of his administration

Mayor Smith said road paving is a major goal of his administration.
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith is approaching four months in office and is facing a number of challenges.

Smith was the guest speaker at the Meridian Rotary Club Wednesday and said one of the biggest issues he’s dealing with is the poor road conditions in the Queen City.

Smith said that at the next Meridian city council meeting, each of the five council members have been asked to present the five worst roads in their wards.

”We’ve got probably 333 miles of roads in the city of Meridian. We’re going to have to look at and talk about different things as far as paving is concerned. The study says it will take us probably about $56 million to do everything and upgrade everything properly. Of course we know we can’t do that now, but we’re going to work on it.”

Mayor Smith added that the city has accepted a contract on the 22nd Avenue/Sela Ward Parkway project and work on that should start early next year.

