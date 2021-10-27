MBI: Laud. Co. man connected to human trafficking

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man arrested Monday for alleged drug crimes has also been charged with human trafficking.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of MHP SWAT and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, served a search warrant Monday for a Meridian man they say is also connected to human trafficking.

Kodie Davidson Sr., 42, was arrested and weapons, various drugs and a large amount of cash was seized. Davidson’s charges also include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, statutory rape, rape and numerous other drug charges.

“Due to collaborating with multi-jurisdictional agencies, the MBI Human Trafficking/Special Victims Unit continues to be effective in combatting human trafficking.”

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

