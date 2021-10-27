Advertisement

MBI: Laud. Co. man connected to human trafficking

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said 42-year-old Kodie Davidson is connected to human...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said 42-year-old Kodie Davidson is connected to human trafficking.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man arrested Monday for alleged drug crimes has also been charged with human trafficking.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of MHP SWAT and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, served a search warrant Monday for a Meridian man they say is also connected to human trafficking.

Kodie Davidson Sr., 42, was arrested and weapons, various drugs and a large amount of cash was seized. Davidson’s charges also include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, statutory rape, rape and numerous other drug charges.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

