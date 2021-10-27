MDOT dedicates Jason Boyd Memorial Highway in Newton County

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A portion of Highway 489 in Newton has been renamed in honor of fallen Mississippi Department of Transportation superintendent, Jason Boyd. Boyd was tragically killed Oct. 26, 2019, while clearing the highway of storm debris following severe weather.

Sen. Tyler McCaughn, Rep. Randy Rushing, District Engineer Neil Patterson, MDOT Chief Engineer Brian Ratcliff were joined by family, friends and coworkers of Jason Boyd for the dedication Oct. 26.

“Jason Boyd was always ready to answer the call and always kept safety first. Jason’s memory is talked about every time bad weather is expected in any area of the state. He has made a difference in the way MDOT responds to similar situations and he will never be forgotten.”

The Jason Boyd Memorial Highway was approved during the 2021 legislative session, beginning at Highway 489′s intersection with Mills Road and extending one mile north.

A portion of Highway 489 in Newton was renamed by an act of the Mississippi Legislature in honor of Jason Boyd, who was tragically killed Oct. 26, 2019, while clearing the highway of storm debris following severe weather. (Mississippi Dept. of Transportation)

MDOT noted Boyd was a lifelong resident of Newton County and was well-loved throughout the Conehatta community. Family members say he always had a desire to help people. His tragic death is a reminder of the dangers MDOT first responders face to keep state highways and bridges passable during severe weather events.

