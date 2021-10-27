Missing person still being sought in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is still asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Sheriff Brian Harris says 28-year-old Alex Hamilton has been missing from Hueytown, Ala, since Sunday, Oct. 17. Hamilton’s car was found abandoned in the Sumter County town of Epes on Tombecbe Road.

Hamilton has long blonde hair, green eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.

Harris said searches have been conducted by ground, air and water, with no luck so far. Authorities haven’t found anything to yet to make them suspect foul play, but they are in the middle of processing Hamilton’s car.

If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s office or call 205-503-8503.

