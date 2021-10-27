Advertisement

Missing person still being sought in Sumter County

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is still asking for the community’s help in finding a...
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is still asking for the community’s help in finding a missing Hueytown man, whose car was found abandoned in Sumter County.(Sheriff Brian Harris)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is still asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Sheriff Brian Harris says 28-year-old Alex Hamilton has been missing from Hueytown, Ala, since Sunday, Oct. 17. Hamilton’s car was found abandoned in the Sumter County town of Epes on Tombecbe Road.

Hamilton has long blonde hair, green eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.

Harris said searches have been conducted by ground, air and water, with no luck so far. Authorities haven’t found anything to yet to make them suspect foul play, but they are in the middle of processing Hamilton’s car.

If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s office or call 205-503-8503.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kodie Davidson Sr., faces several drug charges.
State, local authorities make drug arrest in Meridian
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
Kane Daughtrey and Conner Doss jumped into action when they saw their school bus driver having...
Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Fire crews responded to the fire on 22nd Avenue Heights near El Norte Mexican Restaurant just...
Fire at abandoned building under investigation in Meridian

Latest News

Mayor Smith said road paving is a major goal of his administration.
Mayor Smith: Paving roads a major goal of his administration
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and twenty other attorneys general from across the...
Fitch, AGs challenge federal contractor vaccine mandate
Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone break...
Downtown customers witness crime
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 344 new cases, 2 new deaths and 25...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 344 new cases, 2 new deaths reported Wednesday