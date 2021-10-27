Advertisement

Philadelphia street could be closed for a year

Byrd Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Walnut Street until further notice.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Philadelphia will have to deal with a road closure indefinitely as progress continues on a project in the city.

A posting on the city of Philadelphia’s Facebook page stated Byrd Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Walnut Street until further notice. This is to allow work on the Ellis Theater for Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music.

Mayor James Young said the last update he had on a timetable of how long the road will be closed was estimated to be at least a year.

