Advertisement

Some MSU employees protest as university set to require vaccine for faculty, staff

Some MSU employees protest as university set to require vaccine for faculty, staff
Some MSU employees protest as university set to require vaccine for faculty, staff(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Despite protests from a small group of demonstrators Tuesday, Mississippi State will be among the schools requiring vaccines for faculty and staff after Monday’s vote by the Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.

In fact, Sid Salter, Director of the Office of Public Affairs, says about 75 percent of MSU’s staff already have their shots.

“We are now on a fairly short schedule to help our staff and faculty, the 25 or so percent that are not already vaccinated voluntarily, to help them get the vaccine,” he says.

MSU staff need their first shot of the Moderna vaccine by October 27, or their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by November 3. Salter recommends they go to the Longest Student Health Center on campus, but says they can go to any area clinic that will give them a Mississippi State Department of Health vaccine card.

“The real press here is to help our faculty and staff members stay on track,” Salter says. “There’s a staggering period between first and second vaccinations that’s got to be observed.”

They have until November 24 to get their second dose of either vaccine or the single Johnson & Johnson shot.

Salter says that Mississippi State has tried to stay in the middle of the road on the vaccine debate but as the state’s leading research university, they can’t jeopardize the federal contracts funding that research.

“The biggest challenge for IHL once this mandate came down is, ‘Can we sacrifice $271 million worth of federal investment in higher education?’” Salter explained.

However, things are different at Mississippi University for Women.

“At present, we do not have any federal contracts that would force us to abide by that executive order,” says school president Nora Miller.

President Joe Biden’s order only applies to schools with federal contracts worth $250,000 or more. 

Miller says that while they are encouraging everyone on campus to get vaccinated, she is also a little relieved the mandate doesn’t apply to them.

“I’m afraid that we would have some employees who might leave us in some key positions,” she says. “We’re at a small campus where we don’t have a lot of depth.”

The W is also primarily a teaching institution, which does not rely on federal contracts as much as research institutions like Mississippi State.

“There’ll be those on campus who aren’t happy about it, but we’re not left with any alternative but to comply with the President’s mandate,” Salter says.

Miller says that, like many of the state’s other colleges, their faculty senate has asked for a vaccine mandate if and when they are allowed to institute one.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kodie Davidson Sr., faces several drug charges.
State, local authorities make drug arrest in Meridian
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
Kane Daughtrey and Conner Doss jumped into action when they saw their school bus driver having...
Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Fire crews responded to the fire on 22nd Avenue Heights near El Norte Mexican Restaurant just...
Fire at abandoned building under investigation in Meridian

Latest News

Mayor Smith and Linda Candelo
Meridian Mayor addresses downtown safety concerns
Byrd Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Walnut Street until further notice.
Philadelphia street could be closed for a year
Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
Another drug arrest made in Meridian
Heavy storms are likely tonight. A few of them can be severe.
Heavy storms likely tonight, some storms could be severe
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is still asking for the community’s help in finding a...
Missing person still being sought in Sumter County