Stan Copeland vying for Mississippi Senate seat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The time to vote for a new District 32 Senator is just 6 days away. Voters have a big decision to make between a packed list of nine candidates.

Newscenter 11 has been talking with all nine candidates leading up to election day.

District 32 candidate Stan Copeland is from up the road in Preston, Mississippi.

Copeland has lived in District 32 for over 40 years and is an East Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University graduate, with a degree in both forestry and business management.

“My campaign slogan is ‘let’s multiply not divide.’ I believe there are enough people talking about division. That’s why I want to be a multiplier. A multiplier is someone who can bring all the talents and resources around them. Rather than adding them together we can multiply and get a greater value,” said District 32 candidate, Stan Copeland.

Copeland said he believes he can apply all his skill sets to make a good senator.

“I decided to run because I believe I can represent the needs of all the people in District 32 not just a select group but all the needs of District 32. I want to be able to allocate funding for the projects that are going to bring the most value to our district from roads and bridges, to the internet, to our local water associations. I believe with just a few approvements we can make District 32 a modern district not only for Mississippi but for the United States,” said Copeland.

Copeland said he will be a strong advocate for economic and education improvements if elected, as well as programs that will move District 32 in the right direction.

“For economics, I’d like to see job training paired with industry needs, for example right now we have a mass shortage of truck drivers across the United States. On education, I want to make sure our teachers have the most competitive salary packages of neighboring states or the U.S if possible,” said Copeland.

Copeland said people should vote for him because he will bring strong Christian values to the Senate.

“I want every decision I make to be found in the King James Bible. I want to make sure our children are taken care of from the time of conception all the way through life. That’s why I believe improvements in our economics and education will be extremely beneficial to this district,” said Copeland.

Copeland said he looks forward to attending as many community events as he can, to know the needs of the people.

Candidates running for the seat along with Copeland are W.J. Coleman, Rod Hickman, Bradley Joseph Sudduth, James Creer, Justin Curtis Creer, Minh Duong, Kim Houston, and Keith Jackson,

The special election will be held on November 2nd.

Special election candidates do not declare a party affiliation.

