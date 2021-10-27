Threatening weather expected this afternoon & evening

Advertisement

Stormy weather expected this evening(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong cold front will cross our area overnight. Ahead of it, active weather is expected as showers and storms become more abundant by late afternoon lasting through around midnight. There’s a low risk for severe storms during this time frame, and the main threat will be for damaging winds. However, all forms of severe weather can’t be ruled out...including a possible tornado.

So, have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts after 3pm today. The most threatening weather is expected between 6P-10P. Rainfall estimates of up to 1″ is possible, but localized areas could get more. Behind the front, the winds will howl. Wind gusts over 30mph are possible, and parts of our area are under a Wind Advisory. Make sure to secure loose yard or porch items today before the winds increase.

Also behind the front, it becomes much cooler and gloomy. Cloudy skies and pesky light showers are expected for both Thurdsay and Friday due to an upper low slowly spiralling over our region. Highs will stay in the 60s for Thursday, and it’ll only warm up into the 50s for Friday. However, the weather improves for the weekend.

By Halloween, temps will be back in the 70s with some sunshine. This pattern will follow us into next week.

