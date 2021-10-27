Advertisement

WTOK is on the scene of a fire on 22nd Avenue Heights

Morning fire
Morning fire(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pat Peterson, News Director for WTOK is on the scene of a fire on 22nd Avenue Heights this morning. Four fire units and one police cruiser have been called to the fire which appears to be an abandoned building in the woods at this time. 22nd Avenue Heights near the El Norte restaurant is closed for the next several minutes so you will want to avoid that area.

