MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pat Peterson, News Director for WTOK is on the scene of a fire on 22nd Avenue Heights this morning. Four fire units and one police cruiser have been called to the fire which appears to be an abandoned building in the woods at this time. 22nd Avenue Heights near the El Norte restaurant is closed for the next several minutes so you will want to avoid that area.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.