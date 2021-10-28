Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
KIMBERLY T JORDAN19893768 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
TERRANCE D JOHNSON19822309 S FRONTAGE RD RM 235 MERIDIAN, MSSHOOTING IN THE CITY
ELONDA STIGGERS19752624 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MSCURFEW VIOLATION
JERRY THIGPEN19834211 IRIS ST MERIDIAN, MSCURFEW VIOLATION
ROBIN ARMSTRONG19902102 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSCURFEW VIOLATION
Meridian Police Department Media ReleaseThe following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 12:02 PM on October 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:49 PM on October 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed found to support the calls.

