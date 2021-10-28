City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2021
Oct. 28, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|KIMBERLY T JORDAN
|1989
|3768 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|TERRANCE D JOHNSON
|1982
|2309 S FRONTAGE RD RM 235 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOOTING IN THE CITY
|ELONDA STIGGERS
|1975
|2624 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|CURFEW VIOLATION
|JERRY THIGPEN
|1983
|4211 IRIS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|CURFEW VIOLATION
|ROBIN ARMSTRONG
|1990
|2102 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CURFEW VIOLATION
|Meridian Police Department Media ReleaseThe following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 12:02 PM on October 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:49 PM on October 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed found to support the calls.
