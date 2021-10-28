City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 12:02 PM on October 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 2:49 PM on October 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed found to support the calls.