Clarkdale’s boys soccer preps for new season with a ton of returning starters

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At the end of the season, there are only two teams that make it to state. Ultimately, there is only one winner.

“Last year we lost it so this year we are motivated to win it,” said senior soccer player Avery Anders.

Last season the Clarkdale Bulldogs made it all the way to the state championship game where they lost in overtime. They did go 13-6 on the season and 8-0 in region play.

This season, the Bulldogs return five seniors and seven juniors. This veteran heavy team is hungry for the new season to start.

Boys soccer head coach, Luke Smith, said, “Not to dwell on it but to look back and to have that drive when we don’t feel like finishing practice or when we’re not having a goo day just to know that we’re that close last year and if we work a little bit harder this year and drive a little but more this year than maybe we can take that extra step to win that game this year.”

Senior Clarkdale soccer player, Spencer Baggett, said, “These boys put in a lot of work, a lot of work. We’re coming back and we’re ready to go and win. We’re not backing down and it gives us more intensity to go back and win. We want it so bad and we’re practicing so hard to get there. Got a long road ahead to go to state but we’re trying our best to get there.”

Not only is this team returning a ton of their starters, they are also coming in with a lot of experience with head coach Luke Smith. Most of these players have been working with him since middle school.

“So far most of our starters have played for multiple years-starting,” Luke Smith said. “We’ve got a lot of experience. The guys we have coming off the bench, you know will be guys who have played a lot too. I think this year we’ll have a lot more depth than we’ve had last year, as far as top to bottom. I’m very excited for this year.”

Anders said, “We didn’t lose too much last year so I think we’ll be about the same as we were so I think we could do as much as we did last year. Make it to state and our goal this year is to win.”

