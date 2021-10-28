Advertisement

Clouds, wind, cool, and breezy sums up the next day or so

A Dreary Pattern
A Dreary Pattern(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re behind a cold front, so cooler air will continue to slide into our area with highs staying in the 60s. However, a tightly wound Low pressure area will lead to breezy conditions for us today with gusts over 25mph. Sumter and Choctaw counties have a Wind Advisory because winds could gust as high as 40mph. So, make sure loose items outside on your property are secured or brought inside. It’ll stay gusty into Friday also.

An upper-level low will gradually rotate over our region to end the week, and it’ll keep our area stuck under clouds with pesky light showers. There will be some morning sunshine today, but the upper-low will swing clouds back into our area by the afternoon...blanketing the sky. From that point, don’t expect to see much sun until this weekend when the upper-low moves out of our area. Only spotty showers are expected this afternoon, but overnight into Friday, persistent light showers are possible throughout the day. Temps will struggle to climb...stayin in the mid 50s for highs.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend brightens up just in time for your Halloween activities. Decreasing clouds for Saturday with highs in the 60s. Then, Halloween brings sunshine with seasonable low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone break...
Downtown customers witness crime
Fire crews responded to the fire on 22nd Avenue Heights near El Norte Mexican Restaurant just...
Fire at abandoned building under investigation in Meridian
Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
Another drug arrest made in Meridian
Heavy thunderstorms, some with damaging wind gusts, are likely Wednesday night.
Heavy storms, some severe, are likely Wednesday night
Terrance Leon Wilkins, 41, of DeKalb, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with drive-by shooting...
Arrest made in Kemper Co. shooting

Latest News

Weather - October 27, 2021
Weather - October 27, 2021
Heavy storms are likely tonight. A few of them can be severe.
Heavy storms likely tonight, some storms could be severe
Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief
Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 27th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 27th, 2021