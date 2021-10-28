Clouds, wind, cool, and breezy sums up the next day or so

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re behind a cold front, so cooler air will continue to slide into our area with highs staying in the 60s. However, a tightly wound Low pressure area will lead to breezy conditions for us today with gusts over 25mph. Sumter and Choctaw counties have a Wind Advisory because winds could gust as high as 40mph. So, make sure loose items outside on your property are secured or brought inside. It’ll stay gusty into Friday also.

An upper-level low will gradually rotate over our region to end the week, and it’ll keep our area stuck under clouds with pesky light showers. There will be some morning sunshine today, but the upper-low will swing clouds back into our area by the afternoon...blanketing the sky. From that point, don’t expect to see much sun until this weekend when the upper-low moves out of our area. Only spotty showers are expected this afternoon, but overnight into Friday, persistent light showers are possible throughout the day. Temps will struggle to climb...stayin in the mid 50s for highs.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend brightens up just in time for your Halloween activities. Decreasing clouds for Saturday with highs in the 60s. Then, Halloween brings sunshine with seasonable low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.