Crimenet 10_28_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Scott Toole.

Toole is a 59-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′1″ in height, weighing 200 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with felony DUI.

If you know where Toole can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.