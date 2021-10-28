Advertisement

Crimenet 10_28_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Scott Toole.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Scott Toole.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Scott Toole.

Toole is a 59-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′1″ in height, weighing 200 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with felony DUI.

If you know where Toole can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone break...
Downtown customers witness crime
Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
Another drug arrest made in Meridian
Fire crews responded to the fire on 22nd Avenue Heights near El Norte Mexican Restaurant just...
Fire at abandoned building under investigation in Meridian
Terrance Leon Wilkins, 41, of DeKalb, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with drive-by shooting...
Arrest made in Kemper Co. shooting
Heavy thunderstorms, some with damaging wind gusts, are likely Wednesday night.
Heavy storms, some severe, are likely Wednesday night

Latest News

Police look over the Candy Crawl
Police and local business react to downtown safety
Friday will be cloudy and chilly with occasional light rain.
Gray gloom holds on through Friday
Meridian firefighters in training
Future Meridian firefighters train locally to become certified
Celebration Saturday at Dumont Plaza
Inaugural “Day of the Dead” celebration planned Saturday in Meridian