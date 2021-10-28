Future Meridian firefighters train locally to become certified

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department is growing. Ever since the department started accepting applications year-round, they have had a steady influx of potential firefighters to pull from.

On Sept. 19, eleven potential firefighters began a four module course at the Meridian Public Safety Training Facility.

“They were guys hired off the streets. A lot of them had no knowledge of the fire service. They come into class and start by learning the history of the fire service,” Battalion Chief James Hollingsworth explained. “They go all the way through tools of the trade, learn fire tactics, fire science and then they move onto graduation to become a state certified firefighter.”

About every two weeks they go to the Mississippi State Fire Academy to test on the skills taught in Meridian.

The multi-level burn building at the training facility provides an excellent training tool. It’s a way for firefighters to practice navigating certain scenarios.

“Before I came to the academy, I kind of thought, put the wet stuff on the red stuff and put the fire out, but there’s a whole lot more that goes into it,” student Alec Jones. “There’s certain techniques to not only save other lives, but save our own.”

One of the scenarios involves locating a fire inside of a building.

“The scenario they were practicing was a below-grade or basement fire. They go in on the ground level, find a set of stairs and go to the basement to extinguish the fire in a direct attack,” Hollingsworth said.

In person, you experience gear weighing you down, trying to maneuver a stiff hose through stairwells and the intense heat as you approach the fire.

“I think it’s impressive that we all come from different backgrounds,” Jones said. “We might not like the same things and we might disagree, but when we put this gear on we are all absolutely the same. We have that common goal of bettering the community and potentially save lives.”

If you would like to become a firefighter in the city of Meridian, you can go to the Civil Service office at city hall during regular business hours to pick up an application.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.