Gray gloom holds on through Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chilly, gloomy, dreary weather is with us for at least the next twenty-four hours before the sun returns this weekend.

A massive low pressure circulation spanning nearly 1,200 miles from eastern Kansas and Oklahoma all the way to the U.S. East Coast is centered over the Mid-Mississippi River Valley. Clouds wrapping around the western side of the circulation are keeping us gloomy and gray. We’re staying chilly and, at times, misty or drizzly beneath that blanket of clouds. Misty light rain is possible at times, but it won’t be persistent, nor will it be all that heavy.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional light rain. The low temperature by morning will be near 50 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with more of the occasional light rain. The high temperature will be near 55 degrees, and even that may be a struggle to reach beneath the clouds.

Football Friday (Or Thursday)

Some high school football games are begin played tonight. Others will be played on Friday night, as normal. Either way, dress warmly. Misty, drizzly rain at times will be a nuisance more than a big problem. Temperatures will be in the 50s both evenings with gusty winds at times.

This Weekend

Saturday will start cloudy, but the clouds will begin thinning and breaking up by midday, and the sun will begin to brighten the afternoon sky. The morning low temperature will be near 47 degrees, and we’ll warm to near 63 degrees for the high temperature in the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny. The morning low temperature will be near 45 degrees. The afternoon high will be a warmer 71 degrees.

