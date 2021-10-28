Inagural “Day of the Dead” celebration planned Saturday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The City of Meridian will hold its first ever Day of the Dead celebration this Saturday at Dumont Plaza.

The Day of the Dead originated and is mostly observed in Mexico but is also celebrated in many places around the world, especially by people of Mexican heritage.

It involves family and friends gathering to pay respects and to remember friends and family members who have died and are designed to be celebrations.

It’s also a chance for Meridian to showcase itself for a lot of visitors Saturday as well.

”I guess it’s really important for tourism and for economic development,” said Linda Candelo, the event founder and organizer. “It’s a chance to let people out there know, people from other states and from other countries, to know that Mississippi welcomes everyone and celebrates everyone’s culture.”

The Day of the Dead celebration will go from 3:00 until 10:00 p.m. Saturday at Dumont Plaza and feature musical entertainment, art displays and plenty of food and beverages. There is no admission.

