Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 28, 2021

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone break...
Downtown customers witness crime
Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
Another drug arrest made in Meridian
Fire crews responded to the fire on 22nd Avenue Heights near El Norte Mexican Restaurant just...
Fire at abandoned building under investigation in Meridian
Terrance Leon Wilkins, 41, of DeKalb, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with drive-by shooting...
Arrest made in Kemper Co. shooting
Heavy thunderstorms, some with damaging wind gusts, are likely Wednesday night.
Heavy storms, some severe, are likely Wednesday night

Latest News

Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2021
Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
Another drug arrest made in Meridian
Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone break...
Downtown customers witness crime
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2021