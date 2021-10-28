Advertisement

LCSD Superintendent recognized with prestigious honor

Dr. John-Mark Cain becomes recipient of Superintendent of the Year Award
Dr. John-Mark Cain
Dr. John-Mark Cain
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

LCSD Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain is the 2021 recipient of the Superintendent of the Year Award.

The award is given by the Mississippi Association of School Administrators and it recognizes a superintendent within the state that has the strongest district.

Superintendents are recognized based on data that they must turn over once they are nominated.

One of the biggest points of emphasis for Dr. Cain is winning the award has been a team effort and getting the recognition means so much more because of who it comes from.

It’s indeed an honor and a privilege to be named the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. We have a lot of great superintendents around our state and for the last few years we’ve been through a lot and we’re still working through that so to be nominated and to be selected by your peers and by those professionals that your work with each and every day is really and honor and a blessing.

Dr. John-Mark Cain

