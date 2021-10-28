Advertisement

MHP “Trunk-or-Treat” held Wednesday

MHP Trunk or Treat
MHP Trunk or Treat(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kids around Meridian got to stock up on some early treats this evening.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H held their annual trunk or treat Wednesday evening. Trick or treaters were able to stock up on their Halloween stashes as state troopers handed out candy WTOK spoke to SGT. Jameka Moore about the importance of this event.

“Trunk or Treat provides us with the opportunity to give the general public a safe location to come out and trick or treat. It gives us the chance to interact with the community on a positive basis. It gives us a chance to meet and greet the community and let them know that we’re here for them in any way that we can be.”

To contact Mississippi Department of public safety please visit their website: https://www.dps.ms.gov/

