Revitalization of Philadelphia underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Revitalization of the city of Philadelphia is well underway as construction on the Ellis Theatre project begins, but Mayor James Young said that is just one of many projects taking shape in the city.

“This is just a part, I believe of the next five to ten years, 20 years of progress in our community,” said Philadelphia Mayor, James Young.

The first phase of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music will cost around $4 million. Structure and electrical work began this week.

“Philadelphia already brings tourism in town but with this entity taking off and the Ellis Theatre being that location for the museum and concert hall and educational things. It’s going to bring a lot more attention to our community. We’re trying everything within our power to enhance downtown. And we’re thankful that a country music legend decides to do something at home. It makes a big difference,” said Young.

Young said other projects like the four-laning of Highway 19, upgrading buildings and lighting downtown, and paving roads have already started.

Young also said a local meat market, new businesses, and dealerships are coming to Philadelphia within the next year.

“We want to make Philadelphia, even greater place to come. Meridian is Meridian. We want to be Philadelphia and to do that we have to be at the top of our game. This particular program, this particular event, this particular building process is going to Philadelphia one step above many other towns our size,” said Young.

Young said economic growth is being manifested and seen in Philadelphia and adds he’s excited about the potential Philadelphia will soon be able to offer.

“We’ve been able to grow in the middle of this pandemic. We’ve been able to stabilize and grow a little bit and many areas can’t say that. So, we’re blessed in this part of the country to be able to make that statement and move forward. Every part of our community is getting something, and we hope that continues over the next few years,” said Young.

Mayor Young said most projects throughout the city are expected to be completed throughout 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.