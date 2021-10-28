Young: Philadelphia revitalization well on its way

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Revitalization of Philadelphia is underway with construction on the Ellis Theatre project. The first phase of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music will cost around $4 million. Structural and electrical work began this week.

“Philadelphia already brings tourism in town but with this entity taking off and the Ellis Theatre being that location for the museum and concert hall and educational things, it’s going to bring a lot more attention to our community. We’re trying everything within our power to enhance downtown. This is just a part, I believe, of the next five to ten years, 20 years of progress in our community.”

Mayor James Young said the theatre renovation is just one of many projects taking shape in the city. He pointed to the four-laning of Highway 19, upgrading buildings and lighting downtown and paving roads, which have already started, plus a local meat market, new businesses, and dealerships coming within the next year.

“We want to make Philadelphia, an even greater place to come and to do that we have to be at the top of our game. This particular program, this particular event, this particular building process is going to Philadelphia one step above many other towns our size,” said Young.

Young says economic growth is being manifested in Philadelphia and adds he’s excited about the potential the city will soon be able to offer.

“We’ve been able to grow in the middle of this pandemic. We’ve been able to stabilize and grow a little bit and many areas can’t say that. So, we’re blessed in this part of the country to be able to make that statement and move forward. Every part of our community is getting something, and we hope that continues over the next few years,” said Young.

Young said most projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

