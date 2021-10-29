City of Meridian Arrest Report October 29, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:33 AM on October 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 12:10 PM on October 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the call.