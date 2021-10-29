City of Meridian Arrest Report October 29, 2021
Published: Oct. 29, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JONATHAN D JONES
|1982
|307 A BRANCH ESTES RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JEFFREY TOOLE
|1974
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|OMARION H WHEATON
|2003
|4565 MEEHAN SAVOY RD S ENTERPRISE, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 28, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:33 AM on October 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:10 PM on October 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the call.
