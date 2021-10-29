Advertisement

Clouds blanket the sky today, but sunshine returns this weekend

Clouds blanket the sky today
Clouds blanket the sky today(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level area of low pressure is spiraling over our region. It’s bringing dreary, drizzly, cool, and breezy conditions to our area. Don’t expect to see any sunshine today, and rounds of light showers or drizzle will follow us through this evening. It’ll remain breezy with sustained winds of 10-20mph (higher gusts), and highs will barely reach the mid 50s. So, temps will be around 20 degrees below average today, and the wind will make it feel chillier.

Dress warmly if you plan to spend some extended time outside, and grab the poncho or hooded jacket for high school football games tonight. Take a towel or your stadium seat as the stands will be damp. Temps will remain in the low-mid 50s during game time.

The upper low moves out on Saturday, so we’ll gradually get more sunshine for the first day of the weekend. Highs will also climb into the low 60s, but still below average by roughly 10 degrees.

Halloween brings the best weather of the weekend with highs back in the seasonable low 70s. Expect lots of sunshine, and less wind to blow around the decorations and costumes. Next week, nice, typical fall-like weather will continue as we kick-off November. Election day brings mid 70s with sunshine. It looks like unsettled weather will creep back into our forecast by the middle & end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
Another drug arrest made in Meridian
Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone break...
Downtown customers witness crime
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless...
Trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie -October 29th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie -October 29th, 2021
Weather - October 28, 2021
Weather - October 28, 2021
Friday will be cloudy and chilly with occasional light rain.
Gray gloom holds on through Friday
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 28th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 28th, 2021