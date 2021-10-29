Clouds blanket the sky today, but sunshine returns this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper-level area of low pressure is spiraling over our region. It’s bringing dreary, drizzly, cool, and breezy conditions to our area. Don’t expect to see any sunshine today, and rounds of light showers or drizzle will follow us through this evening. It’ll remain breezy with sustained winds of 10-20mph (higher gusts), and highs will barely reach the mid 50s. So, temps will be around 20 degrees below average today, and the wind will make it feel chillier.

Dress warmly if you plan to spend some extended time outside, and grab the poncho or hooded jacket for high school football games tonight. Take a towel or your stadium seat as the stands will be damp. Temps will remain in the low-mid 50s during game time.

The upper low moves out on Saturday, so we’ll gradually get more sunshine for the first day of the weekend. Highs will also climb into the low 60s, but still below average by roughly 10 degrees.

Halloween brings the best weather of the weekend with highs back in the seasonable low 70s. Expect lots of sunshine, and less wind to blow around the decorations and costumes. Next week, nice, typical fall-like weather will continue as we kick-off November. Election day brings mid 70s with sunshine. It looks like unsettled weather will creep back into our forecast by the middle & end of next week.

