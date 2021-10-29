Advertisement

ECCC comes up big in final game of the season

Warriors beat Tigers 30-18 for the 8th time in program history on sophomore night
The Warriors honored 24 sophomores on sophomore night at ECCC before their game against Coahoma.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College hosted the Coahoma Tigers in their Sophomore night on Thursday, where they beat the Tigers for the 8th time in program history 30-18.

Before the game the Warriors honored 24 sophomores for their final game of the regular season.

ECCC won the coin toss and elected to defer so the Tigers started with the ball.

The game would remain scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

But the Tigers would find Jakobi Jackson on a 19 yard run in play for the first touchdown of the night.

Before the half Coahoma’s quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward, will pass to Trayvon Moore to bring the Tigers up 12-0 heading into the locker room.

The third quarter is when it all changes for the Warriors.

ECCC starts with the ball in the second half but they are not able to do anything on offense. The defense steps up though. Ke’Sean Johnson would intercept the ball and run it back 38 yards to put the Warriors on the board 12-7.

The Warriors are T-2nd in the NJCAA in interceptions with 16 on the year. Last week’s was the first time all season that ECCC did not have a pickoff.

East Central gets the ball back and its quarterback Gabriel Larry would run for 39 yards and the Warriors take their first lead of the game 14-12.

With about two minutes left of the third quarter Larry finds Keyser Booth for an 8-yard touchdown pass and they extend the lead 20-12.

The Warriors scored 20 unanswered points in the third quarter alone.

In the fourth quarter East Central would top off the game and get the win 30-18.

ECCC finishes the season 3-6.

