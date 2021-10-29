Advertisement

Firehouse Church gives back to Care Lodge

Church donates shoes to women in need
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Firehouse Church has been taking donations since January and they are now preparing to give the donations to the Care Lodge.

Giving back to the community is something that Firehouse does often and they look forward to it every year.

Executive Pastor Kajsa Cole feels this time of year is always important and just getting sweet messages back from the women they helped is enough for her to know she has done something good.

The donations will be dropped off November 1st, if you are looking to donate before the October 31st deadline you can visit the Firehouse Church website below or contact them at the number 1-855-917-FIRE. Additional information is also available on the Firehouse Church Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Firehouse Church

