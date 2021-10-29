Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker among performers for 5,000th Grand Ole Opry show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - The Grand Ole Opry is holding its 5,000th consecutive show on Saturday, and some of the biggest stars in country music will perform to mark the historic event.
Circle will air the two-hour special at 8 p.m. ET and make it available live on Facebook and YouTube.
Some of the performers include Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker, Chris Young and Dustin Lynch.
The weekly concert began in November 1925 on WSM Radio and holds the title of the world’s longest-running broadcast.
The Opry continued with performances in front of no audience during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the broadcast never missed a week.
You can check your local listings here to see where Circle airs where you live.
