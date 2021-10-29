Advertisement

McDonald’s McRib is back to celebrate its 40th anniversary

McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s popular McRib sandwich is returning to the menu on Monday.

The barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty is served with onions and pickles inside of a hoagie-style bun.

It first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981, making this its 40th anniversary.

McDonald’s says it has received thousands of emails from customers about how much they love the McRib.

The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations, officially starting Monday.

But unofficially, some McDonald’s locations have reportedly brought it back early.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
Another drug arrest made in Meridian
Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone break...
Downtown customers witness crime
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless...
Trooper charged with murder in pursuit that killed 11-year-old girl

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime
President Biden and first lady arrive at the Vatican
President Biden and first lady arrive at the Vatican
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal — but there’s no action yet
FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine for kids on Friday.
FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine for kids on Friday