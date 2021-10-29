Advertisement

Meridian Community College’s 2021 Candy Cruise a success

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of cars with eager trick-or-treaters lined up for Meridian Community College’s 2021 Candy Cruise.

The drive-thru event involves many departments from the college dressing up in costumes and handing out candy to area kids.

Lucy Lamberth with MCC’s Workforce Development said these events are important in bringing the community together.

“It’s a great way to just have the kids out and just have a little bit of fun. This is my first year to participate, so it’s been a lot of fun so far,” said Lamberth.

This is the second year for the event. It’s sponsored by MCC’s Eagle’s Bookstore Nest.

